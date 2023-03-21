Marie Ada Reed Published 10:01 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Marie Ada Reed, a Vicksburg native, passed away on Friday, March 10 in Clinton, MS following a brief illness. She was 73. She had worked as an attendant at the casino. She was preceded in death by her parents, I.L. Thompson and Dorothy Mae Russell.; her brothers, Frank Thompson and Willie Thompson and a sister, Lottie Moore. She is survived by her sons, Marlon Wayne Russell and David Reed, Jr. both of Washington, DC and her daughter, Karla Denise Gray of Washington, DC; her brothers, Henry Thompson of Vicksburg and Porter Lewis, Sr. of Arlington, TX and her sisters, Bessie Loveless and Mamie Wardell both of El Paso, TX, 13 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Memorial services are to be held on Tuesday, March 21 in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m.