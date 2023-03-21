Missy Gators clinch Region 4-5A softball title Published 9:22 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The Vicksburg Missy Gators had effectively clinched the MHSAA Region 4-5A softball championship three weeks ago when they routed Jim Hill.

Tuesday’s repeat performance just made it official.

Lexi Kistler pitched a three-inning no-hitter, and also went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored as Vicksburg beat Jim Hill 18-0.

Kistler did not allow a hit or a walk, and finished with seven strikeouts. She hit the leadoff batter in the second inning to prevent her from throwing a perfect game.

The Missy Gators won 21-0 in their first meeting with Jim Hill. Since those are the only two teams in Region 4-5A, the season sweep gives Vicksburg the region title and a first-round bye in the Class 5A playoffs that begin April 21.

Vicksburg didn’t waste any time putting away the Tigers on Tuesday. Seventeen batters went to the plate in the bottom of the first inning and 14 of them scored. In addition to Kistler’s RBI double, Jordan Powell hit a three-run triple and scored on a single by Amari Johnson. Harmony Harris also doubled and scored a run.

Jo’Lencia Howard and Trinity McGloster each had an RBI single in the second inning as the Missy Gators plated four more runs. The game ended via the mercy rule after the top of the third inning.

Harris and Howard each had two hits. Harris scored three runs, while Howard was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. McGloster also had two RBIs and scored twice.

Vicksburg is scheduled to play two games Saturday at a tournament at the Softball Swamp, at 10 a.m. against Riverside and 1 p.m. vs. Loyd Star.