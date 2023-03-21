Taylor Ransone wins Sampler Antique Club Raffle for Jean Blue Painting

Published 10:00 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Sampler Antique Club of Vicksburg recently held a raffle for the benefit of the Warren County Old Courthouse Museum. The Antique Club was able to raise $3,905.00 for the benefit of the Museum.The item raffled off was an original painting by well-known, local artist, Jean Blue. Her painting was entitled “Forward to Cherry” and was a scene of Openwood Street looking toward the Old Courthouse. In the painting you can see the Cupola on top of the Old Courthouse. The winning name drawn was Mr. Taylor Ransone. 

