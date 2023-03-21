Warren Central, St. Al golfers start a busy week at Lady Viking Invitational Published 6:26 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

1 of 8

Warren Central’s girls’ golf team bundled up against the cold Tuesday morning as the program started a busy week on the county’s courses.

Tuesday’s Lady Viking Invitational at Clear Creek Golf Course marked the first of three tournaments in five days that Warren Central will host.

Northwest Rankin’s Callie Mobley shot a 68 to edge teammate Natalie Bryant for the individual title, and the Lady Cougars easily won the team title as well.

Bryant shot a 70 and Pearl’s Allie Myers was third with a 71. They were the only players to break par. Germantown’s Kaylee Gatlin, who was fourth with a 79, was the only other golfer to break 80.

The top Warren Central golfer was Warren Central’s Katherine Carney, who tied for 14th place with a 103. St. Aloysius’ Madi Mathews finished 16th out of 43 players with a 105.

St. Al’s Bree Butler and Gracie Griggs tied for 21st, each with a score of 110. Warren Central’s Mary Makenna Wooten and St. Al’s Mari Miller Theobald were one shot behind them in a tie for 23rd.

Clinton had three players in the top 10 — Maddie McNeece in fifth place with an 83; Ellyn Burchfield in a tie for sixth at 91; and Kasey Pigg in ninth with a 94.

Northwest Rankin totaled 138 as a team to easily beat Germantown’s score of 171 for the team title. Clinton was third, at 174, Pearl fourth at 183, and Madison Central fifth at 202.

St. Al finished in sixth place, with a team score of 215, and Warren Central was seventh at 228. Brandon (235) and Cleveland Central (250) rounded out the field.

On Wednesday Warren Central’s boys’ team will play the Viking Invitational beginning at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, it’s a different sort of event with the Vikings Golf 4-Man Scramble. That is not a high school event, but rather a fundraiser for Warren Central’s golf program.

The 4-Man Scramble begins at 1 p.m. at Vicksburg Country Club, and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. The entry fee is $400 per team or $100 for individuals. Email coach Matt Williams at mwilliams@vwsd.org for information or to register.

Warren Central will also host another high school tournament on April 6 at Vicksburg Country Club. St. Al will participate in that event as well, but will not play in Wednesday’s tournament at Clear Creek.

St. Al’s next tournament is March 28 at the Hartfield Invitational at Bay Pointe Country Club in Flowood.