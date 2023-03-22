James T. Smith Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Funeral services for James T. Smith are to be held on Saturday, March 25 in the Travelers Rest M. B. Church at 11 a.m. with Bishop Bobby L. McCarter, Sr. officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 24 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m.

James T. Smith passed away on Monday, March 20 in the University Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 81. He was retired from International Paper Co. and had attended Mt. Olive M. B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson White and Evelyn Smith; his brothers, Robert Ellis, Walter Smith, and William Kelly; his son, Joseph Smith; a grandson, Jonathan Bruce and three great-grandchildren.

Email newsletter signup

He is survived by his wife, Hattie Smith of Vicksburg; his sons, James Anthony Smith, Dexter Deandre Smith of Vicksburg and Kevin (Barbara) Fitzgerald Smith of Lithonia, GA; two brothers Tommy (Robbie) Davis of McComb, MS and James Fowler of Jackson, MS; a sister, Barbara Bulter of San Antonio, TX and 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.