Old Post Files March 22, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Mr. W.C. Welch dies. • J.F. Walker becomes new superintendent of the Y&MV Railroad.

90 years ago: 1933

Louis Wells, assistant manager of the Hotel New Yorker, is a guest in the city. • Charles Schweizer pledges Sigma Nu fraternity at LSU. • John Coffee dies.

80 years ago: 1943

Joan Wylie and J.C. Campbell are chosen co-editors of The Tattler. • Mrs. T.L. Furr returns from a visit in Baton Rouge. • H.A. Ford leaves to make his home in St. Louis, Mo. • J.H. Henderson enters the race for Warren County supervisor, District 5.

70 years ago: 1953

Mrs. A.F. Garvey dies. • J.P. Coleman, state attorney general, speaks here to the men of Bowmar Avenue Baptist Church. Burt Lancaster stars in “Come Back Little Sheba” at the Saenger Theater. • Services are held for L.T. Parker. • Mr. and Mrs. Joe Montgomery and family, of Washington, D.C., are here visiting relatives.

60 years ago: 1963

Carol Fischel is in Nashville visiting a college friend. • Mr. and Mrs. James Abraham of Port Gibson announce the birth of a son, James II, on March 27.

50 years ago: 1973

Stranded cattle and hogs are being moved out of the Yazoo backwater area. • The Matinee Musical Club meets in the studio of Shelby Martin. • Mrs. Charles R. Wright has returned from a visit with her daughter, Mrs. W.J. Emrich and family, in New Orleans. • Plans for a new public library are being discussed.

40 years ago: 1983

Robert Stewart III of Boy Scout Troop 13 is presented the rank of Life Scout. • Frances Allen, 19, is injured in a head-on collision at the intersection of Old Highway 27 and Herbert Hawkins Boulevard.

30 years ago: 1993

Banners for Riverfest are being hung all over town to alert tourists of the spring festival here. • Early turnout is low in the 2nd Congressional District elections. • Bonnie W. Mayerhoff dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Tom Kendall is promoted to vice president at Trustmark National Bank. • Kindergartner Shelbi Wilson shows a rat snake to Patricia Bradley’s first-graders at Dana Road Elementary as part of a unit on reptiles. • First Baptist Church hosts the handbell choir, “Carillon,” from the University of Southern Mississippi.

10 years ago: 2013

A 15-year-old became the fourth teen facing murder charges in the shooting death of a Vicksburg High School student. • Democratic primary ballots for the City of Vicksburg mayoral election may not be printed until a judge has decided on two challenges, meaning the number of days ballots will be available for absentee voting will be fewer. • Federal employees working in Vicksburg had expected to be told that would face furloughs of 22 days this year, but that announcement was delayed for about two weeks by the Defense Department.