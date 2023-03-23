Arthur James Ross Published 2:29 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Dr. Arthur James Ross was born October 31, 1956, in Vicksburg, MS to the late Mr. Willis Ross and Mrs. Atlean Jones Ross. He was preceded in death by his parents, along with two brothers, Elder George Ross and Roy Willis; one sister, Maggie (Walter) Carson and brother-in-law, William Rice.

Arthur was a member of New Hope Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Jerry Young where he served faithfully until his health failed him. “Ross” as he was called, also worked with the local mission team that visited Cottage Grove Nursing Home, Jackson, MS where he shared the Word when there was an opportunity.

He received a Master’s Degree in World History from Jackson State University. Ross also achieved a Doctor’s Degree in Theology. He had his own personal library of books totaling 2000 or more which he had cataloged for easy use.

Dr. Ross departed this life on March 17, 2023. Survivors include his five sisters, Colette (Cloteal) Rice of Raymond, MS, Ms.Willie Lee Ross of Byram, MS, Dorothy Ross of Ridgeland, MS, Patricia (Charles) Wright and Ceola James, former Ninth District Chancellor and Judge of the Mississippi Court of Appeals residing in Vicksburg; two brothers, Albert Ross of Vicksburg, MS and Willis Ross III of Atlanta, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Kings Empowerment Center (224 R.L. Chase Circle). Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday at the Kings Empowerment Center from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.