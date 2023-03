Danny Ray Lane Published 12:14 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Funeral services for Danny R. Lane, 63, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at the House of Peace Worship Church International in Rolling Fork. Apostle Linda Sweezer will be officiating the services. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 25 from 3 until 4 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mr. Lane died on March 15, 2023, at his home in Rolling Fork.