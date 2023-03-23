‘Multiple Shots’ on Martha Street Thursday night Published 10:34 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

What is thought to be at least two separate shooting incidents left portions of Martha and Grammar streets in Vicksburg riddled with bullet holes Thursday night.

Members of the Vicksburg Police Department were first alerted to a shooting on Martha Street at approximately 6:30 p.m., with one unsubstantiated report indicating as many as “50 shots” were heard in the downtown Vicksburg area.

Investigator Jerrold Hayes, VPD Public Information Officer, confirmed shortly after leaving the scene that, as of 10:30 p.m. “multiple occupied residences and vehicles were shot into.”

Email newsletter signup

”Several individuals are currently being detained for questioning and further investigation,” Hayes said, adding that more information would be available shortly.

This is a developing story.