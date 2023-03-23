Threat of bad weather shifts high school sports schedule Published 8:51 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

The threat of rain and storms on Friday has caused several Warren County high school teams to bump their schedules up a day:

• The Vicksburg High Invitational track meet has been moved from Friday to Thursday afternoon. Field and distance running events will begin at noon at Memorial Stadium, and other running events will start at 2 p.m.

Vicksburg High will host the meet, and Warren Central will also be among the seven teams competing.

• St. Aloysius’ baseball team has moved its road game against Madison-St. Joseph from Friday to Thursday night. The junior varsity game will begin at 5 p.m., and the varsity at 7 at Madison-St. Joe.

• Warren Central’s baseball game at Pearl will now be played Thursday night. The junior varsity game will start at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 7.

• Vicksburg High’s baseball game against Forest Hill has been postponed. It will now be played as part of a doubleheader on April 11 at Vicksburg High, with games at 4 and 6 p.m.

• Other events previously scheduled for Thursday that will go on as planned include: Porter’s Chapel Academy at Greenville Christian baseball at 6 p.m.; Warren Central at Pearl softball at 6:15 p.m.; and St. Aloysius at Madison-St. Joseph tennis at 3:30 p.m.