Threat of bad weather shifts high school sports schedule

Published 8:51 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

The threat of rain and storms on Friday has caused several Warren County high school teams to bump their schedules up a day:

• The Vicksburg High Invitational track meet has been moved from Friday to Thursday afternoon. Field and distance running events will begin at noon at Memorial Stadium, and other running events will start at 2 p.m.
Vicksburg High will host the meet, and Warren Central will also be among the seven teams competing.

• St. Aloysius’ baseball team has moved its road game against Madison-St. Joseph from Friday to Thursday night. The junior varsity game will begin at 5 p.m., and the varsity at 7 at Madison-St. Joe.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

• Warren Central’s baseball game at Pearl will now be played Thursday night. The junior varsity game will start at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 7.

• Vicksburg High’s baseball game against Forest Hill has been postponed. It will now be played as part of a doubleheader on April 11 at Vicksburg High, with games at 4 and 6 p.m.

• Other events previously scheduled for Thursday that will go on as planned include: Porter’s Chapel Academy at Greenville Christian baseball at 6 p.m.; Warren Central at Pearl softball at 6:15 p.m.; and St. Aloysius at Madison-St. Joseph tennis at 3:30 p.m.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Coach Yo’s journey inspires Rebels during deep NCAA Tournament run

Warren Central’s Gordon posts top-10 finish at Viking Invitational

Grambling softball star, WC alum Fultz takes Athlete of the Week award

Who’s Hot

Print Article

  • Polls

    Could Vicksburg have passenger rail service in the next five years?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar