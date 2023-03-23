Warren Central’s Gordon posts top-10 finish at Viking Invitational Published 9:24 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

Lane Gordon is one of the top powerlifters in the state, but he can also swing a golf club pretty well.

The Warren Central senior — who is a favorite to win his second consecutive state powerlifting championship next weekend — shot an 81 to post a top-10 finish at the 2023 Viking Invitational Wednesday at Clear Creek Golf Course. Gordon tied for 10th out of 52 golfers, and the Vikings finished fifth out of eight teams in their home tournament.

Jessie Hallberg tied for 14th, with an 85, and sophomore Evan Farrell was 20th with an 89.

Madison Central seventh-grader Wright Taylor won the tournament after shooting a 75, to lead a slew of underclassmen atop the leaderboard. Sophomores Law Whitfield of Clinton and Riley DeMars of Brandon tied for second place with matching 77s, and Northwest Rankin sophomore Matthew Barone was fourth with a 78.

Gordon and Hallberg were among just four seniors in the top 16.

Other Warren Central golfers included Jackson Lafferty (96), Caden House (96), James McKenna (98), Oden Henderson (100), Harber Williams (102), Cooper Jamison (114), Spencer Smith (116) and Noah Oldenburg (117).

Northwest Rankin won the team title, with a score of 319. Madison Central was second with 322, Brandon third with 335, Clinton fourth with 345, and Warren Central fifth with 351.

Pearl (364), Florence (438) and Cleveland Central (490) rounded out the team scores.

The Viking Invitational was the fourth of six high school tournaments that Warren Central will host this season. Its next tournament is the Warren Central JV Boys Invitational, a junior varsity tournament, April 3 at Clear Creek. It will also host the Warren Central Invitational, a girls’ and boys’ tournament, on April 6 at Vicksburg Country Club.

In addition, Warren Central’s golf team will hold the the Vikings Golf 4-Man Scramble Saturday at Clear Creek. The event is a fundraiser for the school’s golf program.

The 4-Man Scramble begins at 1 p.m. at Vicksburg Country Club, and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. The entry fee is $400 per team or $100 for individuals. Email coach Matt Williams at mwilliams@vwsd.org for information or to register.