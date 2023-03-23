Warren County Land Records March 13 to March 20 Published 12:27 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period March 13 to March 20.

Warranty Deeds

*Julie Ann Abney Speights, Administratrix, James Edward Abney Estate, Julie Ann Abney Speights and Margaret Ann Abney Brewer to JR Kennedy Investment Group LLC, Part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*C&M Rei LLC to Arobs Ladder LLC, Part of Lot 14, Vicks Recent.

*James S. Hicks and Lacey Hicks to Jeremy Blakeney, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Bomar Properties Inc. and Sue Diane Bost to Keyes Property I LLC, Part of Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Karen Magruder to Dewayne Bost and Magen Hartley, Part of Lot 51, Union Bank.

*William George Seratt Jr. and Sue Crowe Seratt to William George Seratt Jr., Trustee, Sue Crowe Seratt, Trustee and Bridgewater Trust, Block 12, Part of Lot 52, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65; Block 12, Part of 77 and 78, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Gina Mitchell to Chris David Dixon, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Key City Affordable Housing to Gattle Farms LLC, Part of Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Lots 5 and 6, Raum.

*Walter Lee Hollingsworth Jr. to Lance William Pearson, Part of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East; Lots 4 and 5, Belle Isle on the Lake Part of Lot 109.

*Mike Ouzts to Landon Michael Kraemer and Lauren, Block A, Lot 25, Marion Park No. 3.

*Andrew K. Miller and Lois Miller to James Lovette and LaShonada Lovette, Part of North ½ of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Harold Wade West to Martha Underwood West, Part of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Donald D. Wright and Mary Ann Wright to Clinton D. Wilbanks and Deborah Jo Wilbanks, Lot 3 and Part of Lot 4, National Park Addition.

*Michael S. Williams to Vickie L. Williams, Part of Section 31, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.



Deeds of Trust

*Jeremy Blakeney to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Shane Bobbitt (Sr) to Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Block 4, Part of Lot 55, Wharf and Land Original.

*Dewayne Bost and Megan Hartley to Karen Magruder, Part of Lot 51, Union Bank.

*James Winfield Jr. to Cadence Bank, Lot 35 and Part of Lot 34, Baum.

*CAP Properties LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Circle Z Farms LLC to Staple Cotton Discount Corporation, Part of Northeast ¼ and Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*JR Kennedy Investment Group LLC to Community Bank of Mississippi, Part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Michael Johnson to Delta Bank, Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Landon Michael Kraemer and Lauren Kraemer to Trustmark National Bank, Block A, Lot 25, Marion Park No. 3.

*Landon Michael Kraemer and Lauren Kraemer to Mississippi Home Corporation, Block A, Lot 25, Marion Park No. 3.

*James Lovette and LaShonada to Andrew K. Miller and Lois Miller, Part of North ½ of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Magnolia Mini Storage LLC to Renasant Bank, Lots 1 to 30 and 37 to 45, Brownsville.

*Charles Wilson and Christina Wilson to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*4H Property Investments LLC to Southeast Lending Group LLC, Lot 10, Lake Park Estates No. 8.



Marriage Licenses

*Damien Jamal Jones, 29, Mississippi, to Quinesha Rochelle Baker, 30, Alabama.

*Daniel Wade Humphries, 46, Mississippi, to Leigh Ann Stewart, 45, Mississippi.

*Brandon Blake Teller, 24, Mississippi, to Brindley Victoria Rowland, 23, Mississippi.

*Jonathan Michael Brown, 43, Lake Charles, La., to Holly Ann Vann, 52, Bridgeport, Texas.

*Michael Lennell Henry, 52, Mississippi, to Kimberly Dawn Henry, 49, Mississippi.

*Jason Dee Larson, 50, Colorado, to Kelly Michelle Mitchell, 43, Mississippi.