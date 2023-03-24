Bettye Smith Brown Memorial Scholarship applications due March 27

Published 3:15 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

Bettye Smith Brown

 The Bettye Smith Brown Memorial Scholarship is making a final call for applications.

Applications are due March 27 at 11:59 p.m. Please submit applications at https://forms.gle/k4KFaQZhPBfWfwB47. 

Recipients must be residents of Warren County, have a strong academic record, and demonstrate financial need. 

The NAACP Vicksburg Branch will award $10,000 to two deserving high school seniors who attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District and plan to attend a four-year accredited college or university. 

The scholarship was established by Adrienne Mosley and Fayedra Brown-Dear in loving honor of their mother, Bettye Smith Brown, who was a champion of higher education and a dedicated member of the NAACP Vicksburg branch.

