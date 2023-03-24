ERDC conference room dedicated to Dr. Robert ‘Bob’ Engler

Published 3:05 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

By Annette Kirklin | ERDC Public Affairs

A conference room in the Environmental Laboratory at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center was recently dedicated in memory of a longtime employee, the late Dr. Robert “Bob” Engler.

“We are creating a reminder for ourselves that the work we are doing today will not only affect the here and now but will affect those that come after us,” said Dr. Todd Bridges, retired ERDC senior scientist, adding that Engler was known for counseling, mentoring and impacting thousands of engineers and scientists.

In 1973, Engler began his career as a research soil scientist at the Waterways Experiment Station in Vicksburg. He advanced quickly through leadership positions — from principal investigator, project manager and division chief, to senior research scientist. During his federal career that spanned more than 33 years, Engler acted as technical consultant to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on environmental regulatory criteria and guidelines and served as an expert witness in controversial environmental litigation and hearings.  He was a delegate to numerous international symposia on European and Japanese dredging and environmental practices.

“It made my heart swell that all of Bob’s work and dedication will be remembered,” said Pat Engler, the wife of the late Dr. Bob Engler. “It was bittersweet that my Bob couldn’t have lived to see this.”

During his federal service, he received numerous awards, most notably the William R. Murden Award from Dredging Contractors of America, the U.S. Army Engineer Association Silver Order of the de Fleury Medal, and the U.S. Army Meritorious Civilian Service Award from the chief of engineers. In 2008, he was inducted into the Waterways Experiment Station’s Gallery of Distinguished Employees.

