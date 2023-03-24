James Russell Mathews, Sr. Published 2:12 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Mr. James Russell Mathews, Sr. passed away at his home in Tallulah, Louisiana, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born May 15, 1942, in St. Joseph, Louisiana, to John Henry and Mary Edna Ulmer Mathews.

Funeral services for Mr. James Mathews will be held at noon, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Parkview Baptist Church in Tallulah with Rev. Jason Lupo and Pastor Timothy Chandler officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Monclova Cemetery in Waterproof, Louisiana, under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah.