Lauren Kilroy serves as a page for the Mississippi Senate Published 11:11 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Lauren Kilroy of Vicksburg recently served as a page for the Mississippi Senate.

Pages generally run errands for officials and Senate staff. Lauren is pictured with Lt. Governor C. Delbert Hosemann Jr., and Senator W. Briggs Hopson III, who sponsored her visit. Lauren is the daughter of Christi and Jay Kilroy and attends River City Early College High School.

When asked about the week, Lauren said, “Overall, my experience was wonderful! I met lots of legislators and made new friends. It is a nice feeling knowing that what I did could help my future. I am thankful to Senator Hopson for giving me this opportunity, and thankful to my Senior Pages who really helped me out.”