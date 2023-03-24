Madison-St. Joe finishes baseball sweep of St. Al Published 8:43 am Friday, March 24, 2023

In the baseball battle of the Saints, Joe swept Al.

Vince Glorioso had nine strikeouts in seven innings pitched, and also hit an RBI single to lead Madison-St. Joseph to a 6-1 victory over St. Aloysius on Thursday.

Madison-St. Joe swept the three-game MAIS District 3-5A series from St. Al (3-11).

St. Joe scored two runs on a passed ball in the first inning, and then took firm control with four runs in the fifth. Glorioso’s RBI single was part of the latter rally, which also included a St. Al error that allowed two runs to score.

The Flashes did not get on the board until the top of the seventh. Connor Gaul led off with a triple and scored on a single by Robert Lee to cut it to 6-1. Glorioso retired the next three batters in order, however, to squash any thoughts of a comeback.

Gaul went 2-for-3 with a run scored, and also turned in a solid pitching performance. He threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed five runs, but only one was earned. Gaul struck out three batters, walked two, and allowed three hits.

Keller Bradley finished with 1 2/3 innings of relief and allowed one unearned run while striking out two.

St. Al will return to action Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., against Central Hinds at Bazinsky Field.