‘No one is being cooperative’: Two detained in Martha Street shooting, released

Published 1:15 am Friday, March 24, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

Two detained individuals were questioned and released late Thursday night following a shooting incident at Martha and Grammar streets in Vicksburg.

Members of the Vicksburg Police Department were first alerted to a shooting on Martha Street at approximately 6:30 p.m., with one resident reporting as many as 50 shots heard in the downtown Vicksburg area. VPD is also investigating reports that an assault rifle was used in the shooting.

Investigator Jerrold Hayes, VPD Public Information Officer, confirmed shortly after leaving the scene that as of 10:30 p.m. “multiple occupied residences and vehicles were shot into.”

One male sustained minor injuries related to the shooting but was released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the types of weapons used, what is also unclear as of 1 a.m. Friday is the motive for the shooting.

“We do not have a motive for the shooting at this time and no one is being cooperative,” Hayes said.

This is a developing story.

