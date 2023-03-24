Old Post Files March 24, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

J.D. Thames formally enters the race to succeed himself as district attorney. • M.T. Morris dies. • Col. E.N. Scudder returns from Mayersville. • Mr. and Mrs. John Tierney plan to build their home on First North Street.

90 years ago: 1933

Louis Herman is reported critically ill. • W.A. Johnson Jr. and Marie Louise Anders are married. • Frances Messa is at the Vicksburg Hospital.

80 years ago: 1943

Rt. Rev. William T. Capers dies. • Helen Guchereau undergoes surgery at the Sanitarium. • Chief Spec. Lonnie Smith opens the new Navy recruiting office here. • H.V. Cooper is master of ceremonies for the YMCA basketball and softball league banquet.

70 years ago: 1953

Cliff Child, longtime Bovina resident, dies. • Mrs. L.A. Nicholls is visiting in Columbus. • Mrs. Vell Stockner, Lake Providence resident, dies.

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. L.E. Allen is recuperating at her home on Martha Street following surgery. • Mrs. Dorothy Theobald is elected president of the Altruss Club. • Lee Remick stars in “The Days of Wine and Roses” at the Joy Theater.

50 years ago: 1973

Mobile homes at LeTourneau are being evacuated due to high water. • Mr. and Mrs. James C. Reasner and son, Kelly, of 122 Honeysuckle Lane, are newcomers to Vicksburg. • Mrs. M.A. Schuppan returns from a visit with her daughter, Mrs. C.E. Bowden and family, in Cleveland. • Mr. and Mrs. Jim Brown Jr. announce the birth of a son, Jim Brown Ill, on March 27.

40 years ago: 1983

Mrs. Janie Belle Monsour dies. • Steve Kelvin Sessums is notified he has been awarded the Mississippi Society of Certified Accountants bronze award. • Services are held for Mrs. Cecil Feibelman.

30 years ago: 1993

Crystal Lynn Williams celebrates her first birthday. • Suzy Q the Clown visits Gladys Winston’s kindergarten class at Halls Ferry Elementary School.

20 years ago: 2003

Caitlin Deann Strickland celebrates her first birthday. • About 30 worn cannon carriages are being replaced at the Vicksburg National Military Park. • Vicksburg Factory Outlets wins city approval for tax incentives to fund infrastructure improvements.

10 years ago: 2013

Local Salvation Army members are hopeful a new location set to open on U.S. 61 South will benefit donors and recipients. • Trial began today for a convicted felon accused of negligent homicide in a 2011 crash that killed a mother of three.