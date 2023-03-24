Pant pitches Warren Central past Olive Branch Published 4:31 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Warren Central beat the rain, and the stuffing out of Olive Branch.

Madison Pant pitched a two-hit shutout, and Jenn Smith went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Lady Vikes to a 7-0 victory over Olive Branch in their first of three scheduled games at the South Panola tournament in Batesville.

Pant finished with six strikeouts and did not walk a batter. She also hit an RBI single in the fourth inning to help trigger a five-run rally that put the game away.

Smith hit an RBI double in the first inning and an RBI single in the fourth.

Sarah Cameron Fancher was also 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Mary Evelyn Hossley singled, walked and scored two runs.

The game, which had its start moved up a few hours to get ahead of severe weather forecast across Mississippi, ended after five innings because of a tournament time limit.

After being shut out in three consecutive games, the Lady Vikes (8-8) have outscored their opponents 19-0 in the last two. They’ll play two games Saturday in Batesville, against Brighton (Tenn.) at 10 a.m. and Oxford at 1 p.m.