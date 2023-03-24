Photo Gallery: Vicksburg Invitational track meet
Published 2:02 pm Friday, March 24, 2023
Vicksburg High's Keymia Walton, left, and Warren Central's Adria Burrell race to the finish line during the girls' 4x100 meter relay at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central's Stanley Doyle waits for the start of the boys' 4x200 meter relay at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High's Shaundell Daniel takes the baton for the third leg of the boys' 4x200 meter relay at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central's Daniel Williams runs the final few meters to victory in the 4x200 meter relay at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg's Shaniah Walker congratulates Warren Central's Adria Burrell after the girls' 4x200 meter relay at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High girls' track coach Deatra Cable calls out lane assignments on public address system at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High's KeKe Kennedy runs during the girls' 1,600 meters at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central's Abigail DeJesus runs to victory in the girls' 1,600 meters at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central's Connor Leverette runs during the boys' 1,600 meters at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central's Adria Burrell celebrates with teammate Zakiya Watkins after winning the girls' 4x100 meter relay at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central sprinters Adria Burrell, Amyiah Montgomery, Zakiya Watkins and Arielle Ward pose for a photo after winning the girls' 4x100 meter relay at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High track coach Shaun Archer, left, hands a starting block to sprinter Shaundell Daniel before the boys' 400 meters at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central's Jonathan Henderson breaks out of the starting blocks during the boys' 400 meters at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High students set up the hurdles for the 300 meter hurdles event at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High's Layla Carter jumps over the final hurdle to win the girls' 300 meter hurdles at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High's Derrick Rainey, Koury Vample and Kaleb Hanger run toward a 1-2-3 finish in the boys' 300 meter hurdles at the Vicksburg Invitational track meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A half-dozen high school track and field teams, including Vicksburg High and Warren Central, came to Vicksburg’s Memorial Stadium on Thursday for the Vicksburg Invitational. Here is a selection of photos from the meet.
