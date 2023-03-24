Photo Gallery: Vicksburg Invitational track meet

A half-dozen high school track and field teams, including Vicksburg High and Warren Central, came to Vicksburg’s Memorial Stadium on Thursday for the Vicksburg Invitational. Here is a selection of photos from the meet.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.