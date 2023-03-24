Sip & Stroll: Enjoy Music, Artisans and Views at Vicksburg’s Mighty ‘Sip Fest

Published 1:00 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Plein Air Mississippi artist Karen Hughs Spencer, pictured at the Jackson Street Gallery at the Mulberry, will paint atop the Old Mississippi River Bridge during Vicksburg’s Mighty ‘Sip Fest. (Photo Submitted)

Layers upon layers of events are scheduled during Vicksburg’s Mighty ‘Sip Fest, which is scheduled to run from April 13 through 16.

From live musical performances to a variety of artisans who will be demonstrating and sharing their crafts, the four-day event is sure to offer events and activities for all ages.

One of the highlights of the four-day event is the ‘Sip Stroll. From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on April 15, the Old Mississippi River Bridge will be open to the public.

“It’s going to be available for any artist or photographer or anyone with any artistic skills that wants to come out and take this opportunity to take pictures or paint or sketch,” Shelley Tingle said.

Tingle, who is one of the Mighty Sip Fest organizers, said Plein Air Mississippi artist Karen Hughs Spencer will be on the bridge painting.

But one does not have to be limited to artistic skills to take advantage of the views from the bridge.

“If you are just wanting to get out with your kids and walk across the bridge and get some exercise or use it to stroll,” Tingle said, that is welcome, too.

Music will also be provided on the bridge from 4 to 6 p.m. by Julie and Josh Harrison.

In addition to the ‘Sip Stroll, from 2 to 4 p.m. the same day, a variety of artisans will be demonstrating and sharing their crafts during a Taste of The Arts at The Mulberry.

At the Jackson Street Gallery, located inside the Mulberry Vicksburg, 1310 Mulberry St., Judy Busby, who is the co-owner of Agape Knits and GEMS Luxe Fibers and Fiber Fun in the ‘Sip organizer, will demonstrate different fiber art techniques. Ty Pinkins, author of “23 Miles & Running,” will be on hand to discuss self-publishing a book and Vicksburg resident Joyce Ferris will talk about community flower gardening. Ferris has been instrumental in creating a zinnia garden in downtown Vicksburg.

Also, certified master modeler and director and curator of the Old Depot Museum, Dave Benway, will be at the Old Depot Museum, 1010 Levee St., and Larry Walker, a local photographer and owner of Skywalker Photography will discuss his craft outside at the Old Depot train track.

Artisan Brad Eldridge, owner of Parish Waterfowl Co. and custom duck call maker will be at his place of business, 1100 Washington St., demonstrating how he makes hand-turned duck calls.

For more information about Mighty ‘Sip Fest, visit https://visitvicksburg.com/mighty-sip-fest-vicksburg.

