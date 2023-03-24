SURRATT: Mighty ‘Sip Fest may be the best way to celebrate spring Published 8:00 am Friday, March 24, 2023

If residents are looking for a reason to get out of the house and enjoy the early spring weather, they’ll have the chance with the Mighty ’Sip Fest April 13-16.

Based on early reports, the event looks like it could provide the proper excuse to stop the chores and head out to hear music, look at crafts, enjoy some different food and walk across the Mississippi River on the Old Highway 80 Bridge.

The list of performers for the musical acts will run an interesting path, with the Vicksburg Chamber Choir opening the Fest with a concert featuring songs from Hollywood movies preceded by a reception.

On April 14, the Calvin Duncan Band will perform its upbeat rhythm and blues program starting at noon at Classics in the Courtyard, also at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center, and International Blues Competition winner Mr. Sipp will perform in concert at 7 p.m. at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

The musical acts at the convention center are under the umbrella of the Vicksburg Arts and Music Fest, which will also feature a series of outdoor concerts and the second half of the 41st Alcorn State University Jazz Festival on April 15.

The Jazz Festival will begin the April 15 events at 9 a.m. in the convention center exhibition hall.

The outdoor concerts begin at 3 p.m. with the local teen band Southern Hospitality performing, playing a mix of rock, jazz and blues. Krackerjacks follow at 4:30 p.m. playing classic rock selections, with Blues performers The Fred T. Band following at 6 p.m.

The Chill from Vicksburg comes on at 7:30 p.m., followed by the headline act, southern soul and rhythm and blues recording artist OB Buchana taking the stage at 9 p.m.

Activities conclude April 16 with a brunch at the Watermark, 1415 Washington St., and a 2 p.m. concert by the Vicksburg Orchestral Society at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 900 South St. performing show tunes from Broadway musicals.

All of these acts will keep people entertained and give them the opportunity to hear different styles and performances.

Personally, I’ll be inside the convention center listening to jazz. I believe I’ve covered, in some shape or form, the Alcorn State Jazz Festival for the past eight years and while I’m no jazz aficionado, I enjoy the music. I like rock and I like R&B, as any inspection of my CD collection will show, but I find jazz relaxing, the music is different and I enjoy watching the high school and college groups; they remind me of my high school days in the band when I played baritone sax in what we called the stage band.

So April 15 I’ll be listening to the performances of the school bands, the jazz instructors and the sounds of the Randy Brecker Quintet. Hope you do the same with your favorite music.