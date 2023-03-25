Body found in Big Black River; identification pending Published 5:36 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified body has been located in the Big Black River.

Resources have been requested to the scene to assist with recovery and the coroner has been notified.

The news arrives more than a week after authorities began searching for the remains of Ebony Owens. The body of Owens, who was allegedly murdered by her husband, was thought to have been dumped in the area.

Email newsletter signup

However, at this time there is no positive identification of the body and any connection to Owens has not been verified.

The Post will update as more information becomes available.