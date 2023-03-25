Body found in Big Black River; identification pending
Published 5:36 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023
- The search continued on Friday for the remains of Ebony Owens, the 36-year-old Edwards resident allegedly murdered by her husband last week. It is being reported that low water levels and debris in the Big Black River, where Owens’s body is expected to be, are effecting search efforts. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified body has been located in the Big Black River.
Resources have been requested to the scene to assist with recovery and the coroner has been notified.
The news arrives more than a week after authorities began searching for the remains of Ebony Owens. The body of Owens, who was allegedly murdered by her husband, was thought to have been dumped in the area.
However, at this time there is no positive identification of the body and any connection to Owens has not been verified.
The Post will update as more information becomes available.
About Catherine Hadaway
Catherine Hadaway, as The Vicksburg Post’s publisher, oversees the business operations of the newspaper. She is a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and is a graduate of Rhodes College in Memphis where she earned bachelor’s degrees in Business and Religion. She is a Director of Boone Newsmedia, Inc., the family company that owns The Post. Catherine comes from a long line of newspaper publishers, starting with her grandfather, Buford Boone, who served as publisher of The Tuscaloosa News and earned journalism's highest honor when he won the Pulitzer Prize in 1957 for his editorial titled "What a Price for Peace." Catherine is a member of The Rotary Club of Vicksburg, Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg, The Heritage Guild, The Sampler Antique Club and The Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Executive Committee.
More by Catherine