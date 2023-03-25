Bulldogs’ SEC losing streak hits 16 games Published 7:41 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023

STARKVILLE — This 16 was not sweet for Mississippi State. In fact, it downright stunk.

Vanderbilt continued its home run derby session at Dudy Noble Field by hitting four, and the Commodores put the game away with nine runs in the ninth inning to beat Mississippi State 18-5 on Saturday.

The loss extended Mississippi State’s school-record losing streak in Southeastern Conference games to 16. The Bulldogs (14-10, 0-4 SEC) have been outscored 73-14 in their last four conference games.

The finale of this three-game series is Sunday at 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt (18-5, 4-0) has hit nine home runs in the first two games of the series. Parker Noland, who tied an SEC record with two grand slams in Friday’s opener, hit a solo shot in the fourth inning Saturday and finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. also homered for the second game in a row and went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. His two-run homer in the fifth inning put the Commodores ahead 3-1 and they added five runs in the sixth to take firm control.

Davis Diaz and Chris Maldonado had Vandy’s other home runs.

Lane Forsythe hit a two-run homer for Mississippi State to cut it to 8-4 in the seventh inning. Vandy answered with a run in the eighth, however, and then sent 14 batters to the plate while scoring nine times in the ninth to drop the hammer on the Bulldogs.