City, county, businesses, churches aiding Rolling Fork Published 6:53 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023

Soon after a tornado smashed its way through Rolling Fork Friday night, local officials and some businesses and churches began working to provide relief to the victims.

The city of Vicksburg provided the police department’s mobile command post, ambulances and drones. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace provided a team of sheriff’s deputies and vehicles. And volunteer firefighters with the Warren County Fire Service provided extra manpower for already strapped local first responders in Sharkey County.

Some local businesses provided food for Rolling Fork residents.

Julie James, manager of Toney’s Grill and Seafood Market, said owner Charles Toney donated food and his services as a cook.

“He’s down there right now cooking for them, letting them get free meals, feeding people,” James said Saturday afternoon.

Kim Pittman of Super Junior said the company donated a variety of food items that were delivered to Rolling Fork.

The Rev. James Bowman, pastor of New Beginning Church in Christ, said he is working with the Rev. Linda Sweezer-Rowster, pastor of House of Peace Worship Church, who has a church in Rolling Fork.

He said Sweezer delivered food and other items to Rolling Fork Saturday and will collect items from Bowman’s church Monday.

“I just sent out a text to people to bring all kinds of things they want to,” Bowman said Saturday.

According to the text Bowman sent to his members, Sweezer said people need clothing, food that can be eaten without cooking, and toilet articles.

Bowman will take donations at the church at 100 Fisher Ferry Road Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., “or until people stop coming.”

He said he is also accepting donations Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.

“I’ll be there (Sunday) until 2 and if people keep coming I’ll be there after 2 o’clock,” he said.

Travelers Rest Baptist Church is also accepting donations.

A green sign at the entrance to Crossway Church said “MEMA donations” with an arrow pointing to the church.

“We’re an official collection site for MEMA (Mississippi Emergency Management Agency) and so we’re collecting food, toiletries, water, clothes, items for pets; pretty much anything that people might need,” said the Rev. T.J. Tennison, Crossway’s lead pastor.

Tennison said the church began collecting items about 1:30 p.m. Saturday and would continue through 7 p.m.

The church will accept donations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, “and then Monday morning, we’re supposed to be taking all of it over there (Rolling Fork). We’ve had quite a few people drop stuff off already.

“MEMA is going to contact me, I think tomorrow, and let us know the exact location and time on Monday where we need to be,” Tennison added. “We’ve got a couple of guys with some pretty large trailers and we’re gonna load up and just take it on down to wherever they give it to give us an address.”

Tennison said the church was looking to partner with someone to provide aid to Rolling Fork.

“We reached out to them and they got back with me and I just kind of told them, ‘Look we’re willing to do and help in any way we can. We can do a number of different things.”

He said MEMA asked the church to be a collection site.

Culkin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chuck Tate said the initial team of Warren County volunteer firefighters assisted with command and control to help bring order to the area.

Tate said one team of Fisher Ferry firefighters was involved in search and rescue. Other firefighters, who also work as dispatchers for Vicksburg-Warren 911, assisted with communications until Sharkey County was able to get its E911 system operational.

Sharkey County’s 911 office reportedly took a direct hit from the tornado. Its hospital and police headquarters were also damaged.

Tate said Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs, who is an emergency medical technician, “Did a lot of the heavy medical stuff, and this was early on before the city got there. They had some serious medical issues going on. Jerry was treating patients; we didn’t have any medical personnel up there, initially, and we did not have ambulances for transport.”

After the Vicksburg ambulances arrived, Tate said, Associate Fire Chief Trey Martin and Deputy Chief Jessica Cade provided assistance treating injured people. Both Martin and Cade are paramedics.

Tate said people “were bringing injured people (to the medical area) in the back of pickup trucks with very severe injuries.”

“It was chaos and we slowly got it reined in,” he said.