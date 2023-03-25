EBONY OWENS: Hinds County Sheriff confirms body found in Big Black

Published 6:57 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

Ebony Owens

A body found in the Big Black River has been identified as Ebony Owens, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday evening.

“The search for Ebony Owens has concluded. The body recovered from the Big Black River this evening has been confirmed to be her,” the department said in a statement. “Thanks to all partners involved in the days long search. The investigation is ongoing.”

Owens was allegedly murdered by her husband, Michael Owens. Michael Owens was denied bond in connection with the killing and remains in the Hinds County Jail.

