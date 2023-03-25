Old Post Files March 25, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

C.A. Powers is a candidate for supervisor. • Mrs. A. Adolph is planning to leave soon for her former home. • Irma and Elizabeth Salassi recover from their recent illnesses. • Gloria Thames is improving after a severe illness. • Tom Mulligan is here from Clarksdale. • Mrs. Celestine Foster submits her annual report for the library.

Email newsletter signup

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Lee Hop Lee passes away. • The Detroit Wayne, a huge government dredge boat, arrives in Vicksburg.

80 years ago: 1943

Mrs. Francis Leyens and children leave for Greensboro, N.C., to join Capt. Leyens. • A city softball league is being organized by Glenn Strickland.

70 years ago: 1953

Andrew Crumpton passes away. • Services are held for Mrs. Lelia Colvin. • Carr Central seniors present “Stage Door” at the school auditorium.

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. Bessie L. Harris of Utica dies. • Services are held for A.B. Curtis, Utica resident. • Mr. and Mrs. Donald McGeehee announce the birth of a son, Donald Jr., on April 1.

50 years ago: 1973

Farmers hold back their cattle and hogs from the market as the nationwide meat boycott enters its fourth day. • Murray L. Sills qualifies as a candidate for re-election for mayor. • The Rev. Thomas H. Waggener will present a program of religious folk hymns at Lenten services at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

40 years ago: 1983

Robert Lee Henderson dies in a fire at his home. • The Merchants Company shuts down its operation on Mulberry Street to consolidate with the larger Jackson facility. • The Rev. Lewis Lassiter speaks during Youth Sunday services at King David M.B. Church.

30 years ago: 1993

Feed the Children donates 3,276 gallons of Lipton tea to We Care Community services to be distributed to low-income families. • Sister Mary Perpetua Adams, RSM, dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Kenny and Polly Owens Milligan announce the birth of a son, Reid Owens, on March 24. • Vicksburg Senior Center members make yellow ribbons to distribute to public services offices in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

10 years ago: 2013

Bail has been set at a quarter-million dollars for a fourth teen accused of murder in the shooting death of a Vicksburg High School student. • Staff workers in the Warren County Circuit Clerk’s Office are to get their second consecutive paychecks from funds not ordinarily controlled by the office. • Vicksburg Mayor Paul Winfield agrees with the smoke-free Mississippi representative that smoking and second-hand smoke are unhealthy but said that making the city smoke-free should be approved by the voters.