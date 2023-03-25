Pitchers push Warren Central to a pair of tournament victories Published 8:12 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023

Warren Central’s softball pitchers were on point Saturday at the South Panola tournament in Batesville.

Abby Morgan and Madison Pant combined to allow one run in 10 innings to lead the Lady Vikes to a 3-1 win over Oxford and a 1-0 victory against West Harrison.

Over the last four games — all victories — the two pitchers have allowed one run in 24 innings and totaled 25 strikeouts.

In the first game Saturday, Morgan pitched a five-inning complete game and allowed two hits while striking out seven. She also hit an RBI single in the fourth inning to drive in what turned out to be the winning run.

Warren Central only had three hits of its own, but scored on a fielder’s choice and Zion Harvey’s steal of home.

Warren Central’s second game was another tight one. It was scheduled for five innings under the tournament’s rules, but wound up going to extras as a scoreless tie.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Sarah Cameron Fancher was placed on second base under tiebreaker rules. She advanced to third on a passed ball, and then scored on a single by Jenn Smith for the walk-off win.

Smith’s hit was one of only three for the Lady Vikes. Pant pitched four shutout innings, while Morgan threw the last three.

Warren Central (10-8) will play at Clinton on Tuesday, and then hosts Northwest Rankin Thursday in a pivotal MHSAA Region 6-6A game. Both games begin at 6:15 p.m.

Loyd Star 8, Vicksburg 0

Abby Burnette went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored, Alyssa Leggett doubled and drove in two runs, and Loyd Star (14-1) knocked off Vicksburg High (7-9) on Saturday.

Jordan Grace went 2-for-2 for Vicksburg, and also pitched three solid innings. She allowed one run and three hits, and struck out one. Five of Loyd Star’s eight runs were unearned.

The Missy Gators’ next game is Thursday at 6:15 p.m. against Cleveland Central.