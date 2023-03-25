U.S. Post Office adjusts operations in Rolling Fork

Published 10:59 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

Debris is strewn across the ground on Walnut Street in Rolling Fork following the tornado that struck the town on Friday. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)

The U.S. Postal Service announced Saturday that it is temporarily suspending operations at the Rolling Fork Post Office, but will continue operations in the city despite damage to its building caused by Friday’s tornado.

USPS officials said there was no mail delivery on Saturday in the impacted areas. Mail delivery will resume Monday, March 27 where it is safe to do so.

Retail window services will be provided through a mobile unit in the Post Office parking lot, located at 138 Walnut St. in Rolling Fork. The hours for the mobile unit are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The unit will be closed on Sunday.

Retail services will also be available at the Mayersville Post Office in Issaquena County. The hours for that facility are Monday through Friday, 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Customers with proper identification may pick up their P.O. Box mail at the mobile retail unit in Rolling Fork starting Monday.

