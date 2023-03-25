UPDATE: MEMA confirms 23 dead in tornado outbreak Published 7:57 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

At least 23 people are confirmed dead following a major tornado that hit Rolling Fork, Anguilla and Silver City Friday night.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported early Saturday morning that dozens are also injured and at least four people were missing.

The tornado devastated the entire town of Rolling Fork, causing damage to homes, businesses, power lines and gas leaks.

Initial estimates state the tornado was an EF-4 and reached approximately one mile wide, but the National Weather Service has not confirmed.