Vicksburg native Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann responds to Rolling Fork tornado damage Published 12:37 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023

Vicksburg native Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann responded to the Rolling Fork tornado damage by making a statement early Saturday afternoon.

“The devastation, both in terms of loss of life and damage, is overwhelming here in Rolling Fork,” Hosemann said. “The priority right now is search and rescue in addition to assessment of immediate needs. We are in conversation right now with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, local emergency officials, local government leaders, school district superintendents, and others about how the Legislature may be able to assist with monetary resources in this area and the numerous other impacted areas in our state.

“Mississippi is a big neighborhood,” he continued. “We will get through this together. We are grateful for all of our first responders and community leaders who will be integral to the process of grieving, cleaning up, and rebuilding in the coming days and weeks.”