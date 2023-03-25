Vicksburg sending command post, ambulances, drones to Rolling Fork

Published 8:43 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

By John Surratt

Tornado damage is seen in Rolling Fork after a powerful tornado struck the town at approximately 8 p.m. Friday. (Photo by Zachary Hall via Facebook)

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the city made it through the stormy weather without any problems and was sending equipment to Rolling Fork Saturday morning to assist in storm recovery there.

“I talked with the (Rolling Fork) mayor last night and again this morning,” he said.

“We’re sending the (Vicksburg Police Department) command center, three ambulances and drones so they can look at the damage. Chief (Penny) Jones is on her way with ice,” said Flaggs, who was on his way to Rolling Fork.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Warren County passed through the storm without any damage.

He said he took a team of 12 deputies to Rolling Fork Friday night along with five four-wheel drive vehicles and a side-by-side utility vehicle to assist authorities there.

“I was on the phone with (Sharkey County) Sheriff Lindsey Adams soon after the tornado hit and offered our assistance,” Pace said. “(Warren County Emergency Management Director) John Elfer and I were in constant contact with him.”

Pace said about 9:15 a.m. Saturday he was taking another team of deputies back to Rolling Fork.

 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Old Post Files March 25, 1923-2023

UPDATE: MEMA confirms 23 dead in tornado outbreak

VIDEO: Fox Weather, WeatherNation release tornado footage

ROLLING FORK: Warren and Issaquena County Sheriff’s Offices among those en route to tornado site

Print Article

  • Polls

    Could Vicksburg have passenger rail service in the next five years?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar