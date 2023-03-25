Vicksburg sending command post, ambulances, drones to Rolling Fork Published 8:43 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the city made it through the stormy weather without any problems and was sending equipment to Rolling Fork Saturday morning to assist in storm recovery there.

“I talked with the (Rolling Fork) mayor last night and again this morning,” he said.

“We’re sending the (Vicksburg Police Department) command center, three ambulances and drones so they can look at the damage. Chief (Penny) Jones is on her way with ice,” said Flaggs, who was on his way to Rolling Fork.

Email newsletter signup

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Warren County passed through the storm without any damage.

He said he took a team of 12 deputies to Rolling Fork Friday night along with five four-wheel drive vehicles and a side-by-side utility vehicle to assist authorities there.

“I was on the phone with (Sharkey County) Sheriff Lindsey Adams soon after the tornado hit and offered our assistance,” Pace said. “(Warren County Emergency Management Director) John Elfer and I were in constant contact with him.”

Pace said about 9:15 a.m. Saturday he was taking another team of deputies back to Rolling Fork.