Vikings win, Gators lose in Saturday baseball games Published 8:37 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023

Warren Central perhaps made things a little more interesting than they needed to be, but managed to return from a Saturday baseball road trip with a victory.

Seth Sterling went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Maddox Lynch doubled and drove in two runs, and Warren Central held off a late-inning comeback to beat Parklane Academy 6-4.

Warren Central (11-6) won its fourth game in a row, and was cruising along with a 5-0 lead after Sterling’s RBI single in the fifth inning.

Sterling also hit an RBI single in the third inning and scored on Lynch’s double. Sterling and Lynch each hit RBI singles in the first inning as well.

Parklane scored twice in the bottom of the fifth, however, and plated single runs in the sixth and seventh. A one-out error in the seventh allowed a run to score and cut it to 6-4.

Kylan Landers came on in relief to close it out, and worked out of the jam with two strikeouts to earn a save. Landers also was 2-for-4 with a run scored at the plate.

Jack Wright got the win after pitching six-plus innings. All allowed five hits and three walks, and struck out seven.

The Vikings will play two region games this week against Terry, on the road on Tuesday and at home on Friday. Both varsity games begin at 7 p.m.

Ridgeland 14, Vicksburg 1

Dakari Wallace was 4-for-4 with a triple, double, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Ridgeland past Vicksburg High (4-8) on Saturday.

Parker Ishee was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Ridgeland, and Zakarie McDonald also had two RBIs and scored twice. The Titans scored five runs in the sixth inning and seven in the seventh to turn a close game into a blowout.

Chris Green was 2-for-3 for Vicksburg, and Braylon Green hit an RBI single.

The Gators will play three region games against Provine next week — Tuesday and Friday at home, and Thursday in Jackson. All three games begin at 6 p.m.