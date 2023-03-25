Water donation drop off and monetary fund created to assist Rolling Fork tornado victims

Community members are coming together to support the Rolling Fork community and tornado victims after a devastating storm swept through the town, leveling homes and claiming at least a dozen lives.

Supplies and monetary donations are needed, and the Warren County Emergency Management Agency in partnership with The United Way of West Central Mississippi has communicated those needs will come in stages.

The United Way of Central West Mississippi said the most immediate need is donations of water, followed by monetary donations.

“We are working with the Warren County Emergency Management Director, John Elfer,” UWWCM Executive Director Michele Connelly said. “At this time, United Way is collecting water at 920 South Street to be delivered to Rolling Fork. We will be here until 4 p.m. today (Saturday). There is much need and we hope to coordinate efforts in stages. We will be posting on our Facebook Page the needs as they ready to start accepting other items.”

The UWWCM office will also accept water donations on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. The agency is planning to make several trips to Rolling Fork with donated items and will let the community know as additional needs arise.

Stage 2 of the relief effort includes monetary donations. The UWWCM has set up a fund so 100% of proceeds can go directly to tornado victims and recovery efforts.

“We keep absolutely none of our disaster relief funds for admin costs,” Connelly said.

To donate, visit the United Way of West Central Mississippi’s website. The UWWCM is asking all donors to “click on ‘add a donation note/comment’ and notate ‘ROLLING FORK’ to ensure that 100 percent of your donation will go directly to those affected by this most recent disaster.”

According to the Warren County 911 Facebook page, those wanting to help by donating supplies who are already closer to the Rolling Fork area “can take items to the John Deere store. They are in need of water, blankets, food items etc.”

John Deere is located at 19934 Hwy 61 S. in Rolling Fork. The store phone number is 662-527-2772.

