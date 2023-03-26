Church of the Holy Trinity’s new music minister ready to move forward Published 4:00 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

Some changes are coming for the Church of the Holy Trinity.

On April 16, The Rev. Rick Roessler will conduct his first service as Holy Trinity’s rector-elect. In June, Nicholas Joslin will join the church as its minister of music.

Presently, Joslin has been traveling to Vicksburg each weekend to meet with the present music minister Dorothy Brasfield and become more acquainted with the church and its programs.

A graduate of William Carey University in Hattiesburg with a degree in piano and vocal, he is studying for a master’s degree in conducting and collaborative piano from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Joslin said the desire to go into music ministry goes back to his childhood.

“My mother always took me to church and had me in church,” he said. “So, it just kind of, for me, made sense. It was what I felt led to and what I felt called to do and it connects me with people. I love to work with people and it allows me to do that.”

When he told his pastor about his decision, Joslin said, the pastor’s wife gave him free piano lessons.

His interest in going to Holy Trinity was sparked by a friend who was a co-director of music at church.

“He said someone who is in his choir in Jackson knew that this posting was available and he encouraged me to apply so I did,” Joslin said. “I went up to Vicksburg and interviewed and applied and was just so impressed with the beauty of the church and how well they take care of the instruments.”

Joslin said there is a learning curve with his new position.

“I grew up Southern Baptist, but the nice thing I’ve got is Dorothy Brasfield has stayed on and she’s mentoring me until she retires in May,” he said.

He said he’s learning the difference in the music between Southern Baptist and Episcopal services.

“On the surface, the biggest difference is the formality,” Joslin said. “You know, it’s (Episcopal) a much more formal service and a formal type of faith and very traditional. I grew up singing a lot of contemporary Christian music with a blend of hymns as well, but mostly contemporary. That has been a big difference.”

But working with the choir will only be part of his job. As music minister, Joslin will also be in charge of Holy Trinity’s Conservatory of the Arts.

“It’s been interesting how that was set up and how that came to be and how it’s significant to Vicksburg, and I’m excited to use the experiences that I have to nurture that and cultivate what’s already there.”

Joslin said Brasfield has not only taught him about the Episcopal service, “but she’s been really kind to help me get to know Vicksburg and to help me get to know the other arts organizations and how they relate to one another and work together there.”

Brasfield, he added, “Has been wonderful and very thorough. She’s made sure that I haven’t been left with unanswered questions and there are a lot of things that I don’t know. I walked in ready to learn, but you know, there were things that I didn’t even know I would need to hear about.”

Presently, Joslin said, the biggest challenge has been the weekly drive from Hattiesburg to Vicksburg. He’s looking forward to becoming music minister in June.

“I’ll have time to really pour into the church and into the community; time to really focus on things instead of splitting my time,” he said.