Downed lines block east, west lanes of I-20

Published 7:21 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

By John Surratt

Traffic in the east and westbound lanes of Interstate 20 was blocked Sunday at the Bovina exit after downed power lines fell across the highway, according to information from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The problem occurred as a line of severe weather packing high winds crossed Warren County Sunday afternoon.

The weather was also responsible for a total of 46 outages, affecting 3,047 Entergy customers.

According to the outage map on Entergy’s website, the majority of the outages occurred in the city with six occurring in the Campbell Swamp Road area.

Trees have also been reported down on Roseland Drive.

Further information on the outages was unavailable.

