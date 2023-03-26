Game Plan Published 3:55 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

JA Golf Tournament

The 14th Annual Birdie and Bogey For Kids golf tournament is scheduled for March 31 at Clear Creek Golf Course.

The entry fee for the four-person scramble is $400 per team. Hole and tournament sponsorships are also available.

There will also be a 50/50 ball drop. Golf balls will be dropped on the putting green and the closest to the hole wins a cash prize. The cost is $10 per ball, or three balls for $25.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg’s community service programs. For more information or to register, visit javicksburg.org.

VHS volleyball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s volleyball team are scheduled for April 19 and 20, from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. each day. Players must attend both days and wear appropriate athletic clothing. They must also have a 70 or above grade average and a current physical.

Tryout packets can be picked up from coaches Deborah Brown in Room 3102 or Stacy Banks in Room 1507 at Vicksburg High School; or at the main offices of Vicksburg Junior High, Academy of Innovation, or River City Early College.

For more information, email Coach Brown at dbrown@vwsd.org

Vicksburg Packers registrationRegistration is open for the Vicksburg Packers’ youth football team’s 2023 season. There are teams in three age groups, from 5-12. Players can turn 13 after Aug. 1. Volunteer coaches are also needed.

The Packers will also hold their spring training beginning March 27. Practices will be held every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Vicksburg Junior High Stadium.

For more information, visit the Vicksburg Packers Facebook page or call 601-415-2469.

Chillin’ in the Hills

The Chillin’ in the Hills 10K run and 5K race walk is scheduled for May 13 in downtown Vicksburg.

The event, formerly known as the Chill in the Hills, will begin and end at Martin’s at Midtown, 1101 Belmont St. The entry fee is $25 per person. A 1-mile fun run for children age 12 and under follows the 10K and 5K, and is free.

The Chillin’ in the Hills is a fundraiser for Grace Christian Counseling Center, which provides low-cost counseling and mental health services for residents in Vicksburg and surrounding areas.

Online registration is available through raceroster.com. For more information, contact Laura Jones at 601-636-5703 or gracecc@live.com.

Sports Force tournaments

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi will host a number of youth baseball and softball tournaments this spring. For more information on all tournaments, visit sfpvicksburg.com:

• The Battle of the Bats is scheduled for April 22 and 23. The tournament is open to teams in the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The Braves Country Battles is scheduled for May 19-21. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The 17 Baseball State tournament is scheduled for June 3 and 4. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.