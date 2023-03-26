More severe weather predicted for Warren County & surrounding area Published 3:15 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

For a second time in three days, residents in Warren, Issaquena and Sharkey counties can expect rain, hail, high winds and the possibility of tornadoes as a line of severe weather makes its way through the area Sunday evening.

According to the National Weather Service’s website, Warren and a portion of Issaquena County are in the moderate risk zone, while a portion of Issaquena County and Sharkey County are in the enhanced risk zone.

The enhanced risk zone is north of Interstate 20.

Meteorologist Nicholas Price with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson said counties in the enhanced zone can expect 70 mph winds, large hail up to tennis ball size and possible tornadoes.

“The forecast is the same for the moderate risk zones except that stronger tornadoes are possible in the moderate risk zone,” he said.

He said warm air presently in the area is driving the instability.

Price said some heavy rain is expected and some areas will be observed for possible flash flooding.

He said the passing front will not cool temperatures with temperatures forecasted to stay in th 70s.