ON THE SHELF: Suspense and Thrillers to keep you hooked Published 8:00 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library.

This week we are featuring Suspense and Thriller titles from our New Adult Fiction collection.

Brad Taylor’s latest Pike Logan novel is called “The Devil’s Ransom.” Pike Logan is in a race to stop a horrific attack planned by a man who knows America’s utmost secrets. While on a routine trip to Tajikistan to develop a cover, Pike and Jennifer learn that Afghanistan has fallen, and they are asked to extract the man who has done the most for America in that country. Things get more complicated when his covert company is hit with ransomware that looks to be initiated by the Taliban. Turns out the hack was just a test run and a more malicious attack is imminent. There is a former NSA specialist working in the U.S. government who wants to return to the cloak-and-dagger world of the Cold War and has shrouded his attack with hackers from Serbia and Russia. This villain has remained one step ahead of the Taskforce, but he made a big mistake when he went after Pike Logan.

Email newsletter signup

Author Connie Briscoe’s latest is called “You Never Know.” Alexis Roberts is awakened from her sleep one night by an intruder who tries to assault her. She manages to escape serious physical harm, but she is left scared and shaken. The police are investigating, but Alexis has few details to give them as she is hearing impaired and was unable to find her cochlear implant during the attack. Was her attacker a stranger or was it someone she knew? A year earlier Alexis met Marcus who was attentive, charming and fluent in ASL, so naturally, she fell in love with him and accepted his marriage proposal. Once they were married, though, Marcus becomes distant and shows very little of the charm he used to sweep her off her feet. Alexis begins probing Marcus’s background and finds that his first wife is missing and believed dead. Marcus then disappears without a trace. Now, Alexis is just waiting in her big house in an isolated neighborhood for her attacker to return.

“I Will Find You” is the latest by bestselling author Harlan Coben. Five years ago, David Burroughs was convicted and sentenced to life for murdering his own son, but he has just found out that his son is very much alive. David, his wife Cheryl, and their son Matthew lived a seemingly idyllic life. One horrific night, David awoke to find that Matthew had been murdered while David was asleep just down the hall. Now, David is serving his sentence in a maximum-security prison when Cheryl’s sister, Rachel, makes a surprise visit bearing a strange photo. In the vacation shot from an amusement park, you can see a boy who eerily resembles Matthew in the background just barely in the frame. David is convinced that this is proof his son is still alive, and he plans a daring escape to save his son, clear his own name, and discover the truth of what happened.

Stephen Hunter’s first Earl Swagger novel is called “Hot Springs.” In the summer of 1946, Hot Springs, Arkansas was the most wide-open city in America. The corruption runs deep and while the pilgrims take the cure in the mineral-rich waters from the earth, the brothels and casinos are the true source of this town’s prosperity. English-born Owney Maddox represents the New York syndicate, and he rules his fiefdom like a Saxon lord wearing an ascot and jodhpurs. When a newly elected county prosecutor wants to take on the mob and save the city’s soul, he starts a war on gambling interests and hires ex-Marine sergeant Earl Swagger to run it. Swagger — who received the Medal of Honor on Iwo Jima — is still haunted by the war, the savage fighting and the men he left behind in the Pacific. He is also haunted by the memories of his abusive father who drove his younger brother to suicide. And, as his wife Junie nears the end of her pregnancy, Swagger worries about fatherhood. When the fighting between the prosecutor and the gangsters heats up, the body count climbs and the political winds seem to shift. Will the prosecutor stick with his raiders or sell them out to curry favor in the state political machine? And will Earl Swagger survive yet another hard war with his body and soul intact?

The latest Judith A. Jance novel featuring Ali Reynolds is called “Collateral Damage.” Disgraced former cop Frank Munoz has spent 20 years behind bars, but he’s now out on parole and looking for revenge. The wife who abandoned him after his arrest, the mistress who flipped on him for helping a money-laundering scheme, the detectives who investigated his case all those years ago — they are all now targets. When Stu Ramey barges into Ali Reynolds’ home with bad news about a serious and suspicious accident on the highway to Phoenix involving her husband’s car, Ali hits a breaking point. At the hospital, her husband groggily insists that she take his place at the conference he was going to in London. But Ali can’t help but wonder who would go to such lengths to sabotage their tech company and what danger are she and her team in?

The fourth installment of David Rosenfelt’s K Team saga is “Good Dog, Bad Cop.” The K Team enjoys looking into cold cases for the Paterson Police Department. Corey Douglas and his K-9 partner Simon Garfunkel along with team members Laurie Collins and Marcus Clark get to choose which cases they’d like to review. When Corey sees a case involving his former mentor, Jimmy Dietrich, he knows which case is next. Jimmy had his whole identity wrapped up in being a cop, so when he retired, his life seemed to come unraveled and Jimmy’s body — along with that of a local woman, Susan Avery — was pulled from the river. There wasn’t much evidence, so the case went cold, but that didn’t stop the rumors: an affair gone wrong, a murder-suicide committed by Jimmy. Corey never believed any of it and now he has the opportunity to clear Jimmy’s name.