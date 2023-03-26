OUTLOOK: St. Al says, ‘Mamma Mia!’ at sold-out performances Published 4:00 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

For five consecutive nights, St. Aloysius High School students entertained a packed house with their rendition of the musical “Mamma Mia!”

“It was awesome,” chairman of the fine arts department and director/choreographer of the musical Chesley Lambiotte said. So much so, Lambiotte said, that within 30 minutes the general admission tickets for the production had sold out.

“We couldn’t get over it. This had never happened before,” she said, referring to previous school musical productions that had been performed.

Assisting Lambiotte with the production were St. Aloysius music director Christie Beasley and teachers Candice Reeder and Ashley Davidson, who served as set director and art director, respectively.

Lambiotte said in deciding which musical would be performed this school year, students were asked to weigh in on the decision using a process of elimination.

“At the beginning of the year, we did a fun reveal. We put 10 musicals on the board,” Lambiotte said, and from those they began looking at what show would best fit the students who wanted to be involved.

Ultimately, “Mamma Mia!” was chosen and the 70 students who participated rocked the stage with popular songs by the pop group ABBA.