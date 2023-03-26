ROLLING FORK: What is needed & how to help in recovery

Published 4:13 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

By John Surratt

Debris is strewn across the ground on Walnut Street in Rolling Fork following the tornado that struck the town on Friday. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)

Residents and local officials, assisted by volunteers and officials from neighboring counties tried to return to some sense of normal on Sunday in Rolling Fork as the recovery continued in the wake of Friday’s tornado.

The cyclone devastated the town as it cut a path through Mississippi.

“We have 13 confirmed fatalities and the search continues for others,” Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said. Elfer, who is assisting in the recovery, said he did not know how many people remain missing.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

He said work continued to restore power and other utilities to the town, adding, “We’re receiving a large response.”

He said two shelters have been opened in the area at Rolling Fork First Baptist Church and the community center at the National Guard Armory in Rolling Fork.

Also, a distribution center for supplies has been established at Sharkey-Issaquena Academy.

“They don’t need donations of commodities,” Elfer said. “They have enough commodities. What they need is people to distribute them.”

Volunteers are encouraged to report to the donation center.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

LOST AND FOUND: Volunteers searching on-foot for animals in Rolling Fork

Ebony Owens’ remains found by fishermen during low water levels

More severe weather predicted for Warren County & surrounding area

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: James Fowler works to save history

Print Article

  • Polls

    Could Vicksburg have passenger rail service in the next five years?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar