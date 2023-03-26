VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: James Fowler works to save history Published 8:00 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is James Fowler, who volunteers at the Southern Heritage Air Foundation.

The Southern Heritage Air Foundation features a World War II and Aviation Museum that contains the history of local and regional WWII Veterans along with other historical relics. Fowler is a semi-retired civil engineer who worked at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station for more than 30 years. Fowler has been married to his wife April for 45 years, and together they have four children. He is also the grandfather of seven grandchildren. Fowler also enjoys photography, aviation and history.

How did you hear about the program?

I became acquainted with Southern Heritage Air Foundation with a very good friend who took me to the airport where Southern Heritage Air Foundation is located. Soon afterward, I talked to (SHAF President) Patty Mekus about volunteering.

How long have you been volunteering with SHAF?

I have been a volunteer for approximately seven years. I have recently become the President of the Advisory Board.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

I have many memories since volunteering, and if I had to name a favorite, it would be getting to know and working with the other volunteers.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

Volunteering with Southern Heritage Air Foundation is a great opportunity to learn about those that served from Louisiana and Mississippi and be around some of the aircraft that were part of that history.

What are your activities and what do they involve?

As a volunteer, I have helped with tours, at various events, cleaned airplanes and most of all, I have had an opportunity to photograph the events.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

I have had the opportunity to do things as a volunteer that I would probably have not been able to do otherwise: fly in World War II-era aircraft and meet many of the veterans that have served in the military.

