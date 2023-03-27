High winds take down trees, damage house during Sunday storms Published 7:31 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

High winds accompanying several strong weather systems passing through the area were responsible for dropping trees, and causing power outages and the loss of a home in Warren County, according to information from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Entergy spokesperson Candace Coleman said that as of 1 p.m. Monday 1,100 Entergy customers remained without power in the county.

She said Entergy officials expected to have power restored to most of those customers by 10 p.m. Monday but anticipated some of the outages to carry over to Tuesday. Coleman said 3,358 customers lost power during the storm Sunday.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said deputies Sunday responded to 30 weather-related calls involving roads either blocked or partially blocked by trees. One of the calls involved a tree on a home.

“We had at least one home in the Warrior’s trail area that was damaged,” Pace said. “A large tree fell on a mobile home and crushed it. There were no injuries.”

The sheriff said trees were down “all over the county,” some of which took down power lines.

“The county road department is working as rapidly as they can; they did a tremendous job (Sunday); called extra staff out and were very efficient at getting the roads cleared. They removed all the trees they were able to,” Pace said. “But the ones that have power lines in them, they have to wait for the power company to make the lines safe and move the lines before they can address the tree.”

Presently, Pace said, Lee Road between the Hilldale Water District office and Fisher Ferry Fire Station No. 2 is blocked by a tree with power lines; Halls Ferry Road in the 5200 block south of Greenbriar Subdivision is blocked by a tree with power lines; and Warriors Trail between U.S. 80 and Bovina Cutoff Road is blocked by a tree with power lines.