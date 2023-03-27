Miller’s restaurant burns on Indiana Avenue

Published 11:11 am Monday, March 27, 2023

By John Surratt

A Vicksburg firefighter enters the cab of a fire department pumper in preparation to leave the scene of a fire that heavily damaged Miller's Southern Comfort Food early Monday. The cause of the 1:45 a.m. fire is undetermined. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

An early morning fire heavily damaged Miller’s Southern Comfort Food, 3144 Indiana Ave.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters were called to the blaze about 1:45 a.m. with Stations 2 and 3 and Ladder 3, Platform 1, ambulance and rescue responding.

“Engine two said the fire was fully involved with flames coming through the roof when they arrived,” he said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is being investigated by city fire investigator Nathaniel Williams and an investigator with the state Fire Marshal’s Office. Stamps said the fire marshal was called as a routine practice.

Miller’s opened in October 2022 in the former Kentucky Fried Chicken building on Indiana Avenue.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author

