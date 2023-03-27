Miller’s restaurant burns on Indiana Avenue Published 11:11 am Monday, March 27, 2023

An early morning fire heavily damaged Miller’s Southern Comfort Food, 3144 Indiana Ave.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters were called to the blaze about 1:45 a.m. with Stations 2 and 3 and Ladder 3, Platform 1, ambulance and rescue responding.

“Engine two said the fire was fully involved with flames coming through the roof when they arrived,” he said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is being investigated by city fire investigator Nathaniel Williams and an investigator with the state Fire Marshal’s Office. Stamps said the fire marshal was called as a routine practice.

Miller’s opened in October 2022 in the former Kentucky Fried Chicken building on Indiana Avenue.