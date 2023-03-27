Warren Central baseball, softball teams change Tuesday schedules

Published 6:15 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Warren Central baseball players gather for a postgame conference after their 10-0 win over Pearl last week. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Warren Central’s baseball and softball teams have changed their schedule for Tuesday.

The baseball team’s road game against Terry has been moved to Warren Central because of wet field conditions at Terry. The junior varsity game will begin at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 7.

Warren Central and Terry will play again Friday at 5 and 7 p.m., also at Viking Field in Vicksburg.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Warren Central’s softball, team, meanwhile, has postponed its game at Clinton until Friday. Clinton’s field suffered minor damage during the severe thunderstorms that rolled across Central Mississippi on Sunday evening.

The Lady Vikes and Lady Arrows will play their junior varsity game at 5 p.m. Friday, and the varsity will play at 6:15.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Digging the long ball: Warren Central clubbing home runs at fastest rate in more than a decade

Bulldogs, Rebels fall deeper into a hole after SEC series sweeps

LSU advances to Women’s Final Four

Reddick wins crash-filled Cup race at COTA

Print Article

  • Polls

    Could Vicksburg have passenger rail service in the next five years?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar