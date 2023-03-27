Warren Central baseball, softball teams change Tuesday schedules Published 6:15 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

Warren Central’s baseball and softball teams have changed their schedule for Tuesday.

The baseball team’s road game against Terry has been moved to Warren Central because of wet field conditions at Terry. The junior varsity game will begin at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 7.

Warren Central and Terry will play again Friday at 5 and 7 p.m., also at Viking Field in Vicksburg.

Email newsletter signup

Warren Central’s softball, team, meanwhile, has postponed its game at Clinton until Friday. Clinton’s field suffered minor damage during the severe thunderstorms that rolled across Central Mississippi on Sunday evening.

The Lady Vikes and Lady Arrows will play their junior varsity game at 5 p.m. Friday, and the varsity will play at 6:15.