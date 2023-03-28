16-year-old arrested in Martha Street shooting investigation Published 9:29 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

A Vicksburg teenager was arrested in connection with a shooting on Martha Street last week.

Alvontae Jaquez White, 16, was arrested and charged as an adult for shooting into a dwelling. The Vicksburg Police Department made the arrest in connection with the shooting that occurred in the area of Martha Street and Grammar Street on March 23 around 6:30 p.m.

One person sustained minor injuries in the incident and multiple vehicles and residences were shot into, with one resident reporting hearing as many as 50 gunshots.

White was arraigned on Monday by Municipal Court Judge Penny Lawson. His bond was set at $40,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

The Vicksburg Police Department has also stated that this is an ongoing investigation and that more arrests related to the incident are expected.