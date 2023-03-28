Betty Jane Brown Published 11:02 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Betty Jane Brown passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023, at Shady Lawn Nursing Home, Vicksburg, MS. She was 89 years old. She was born on August 31, 1933, to Bertie McCurdy Ellison and Adrian Dave Ellison and lived her entire life in the Vicksburg area. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Some of the many things she excelled at were cooking, gardening, sewing, needlework and playing the piano. She especially loved doting on her grandchildren and spending time outdoors enjoying nature.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathie Stimac (Bill) of Vicksburg, and Vickie Farlow (Bill) of Madison and a son, Philip Brown (Debra) of Vicksburg, and grandchildren, Ryan Farlow (Ashley), Holly Bierdeman (Patrick), Frances Lee (Adam), Justin Brown (Mary), Richard Brown (Hannah) and 12 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dee Dean Brown, and grandson, Wesley Brown and great-granddaughter, Rosalee Grace Bierdeman.

A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Vicksburg on Thursday, March 30, at 1 p.m. Arrangements are by Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, Vicksburg, MS.

Memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice. The family of Betty Brown wishes to thank the staff at Shady Lawn Nursing Home, Vicksburg, MS, for their many years of compassionate care.