College basketball on TV: March 28-April 3

MEN’S FINAL FOUR

Saturday, April 1

5 p.m. CBS – San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic

7:30 p.m. CBS – Connecticut vs. Miami

Monday, April 3

8 p.m. CBS – National championship game

———

NIT

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 28

6 p.m. ESPN – North Texas vs. Wisconsin

8:30 p.m. ESPN2 – UAB vs. Utah Valley

Thursday, March 30

8:30 p.m. ESPN2 – NIT championship game

———

WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR

Friday, March 31

6 p.m. ESPN/ESPNU – LSU vs. Virginia Tech

8 p.m. ESPN/ESPNU – Iowa vs. South Carolina

Sunday, April 2

2:30 p.m. ABC – National championship game