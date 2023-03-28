ERDCWERX Invites Industry to Business Workshop with U.S. Army ERDC Published 11:22 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

ERDCWERX will host an “All Things Small Business” Workshop on Thursday from 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. at the Mississippi Center for Innovation and Technology (MCITy) in Vicksburg.

Businesses — large and small — will learn about the growing number of opportunities with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC).

“We want to increase the number of companies doing business with ERDC,” said Kimberly Dulaney, deputy of ERDC’s Office of Small Business Programs. “ERDC welcomes all businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovators to participate in this hybrid event.”

Email newsletter signup

This workshop offers the opportunity for businesses to engage directly with ERDC. Attendees will hear about current government contracting opportunities and receive an update regarding ERDC, the System for Award Management (SAM), market research tools, and best practices for subcontracting. In-person attendees will have the opportunity to network with key resource partners including ERDC’s Office of Research and Technology Transfer, U.S. Small Business Administration, Mississippi Development Authority, and Mississippi Small Business Development Center.

“Businesses interested to partner with ERDC are highly encouraged to attend this event,” said ERDCWERX Director Paul Sumrall. “This is a chance to directly interact with ERDC representatives while learning how to utilize our streamlined, no-cost process to submit innovation solutions for possible funding by ERDC.”

For details and to register, visit www.erdcwerx.org/all-things-small-business-workshop.